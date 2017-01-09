Story highlights Trump tweeted about Streep early Monday

(CNN) Meryl Streep never mentioned President-elect Donald Trump by name during her six-minute condemnation at the Golden Globes. He had no problem going after her directly.

In a series of tweets before dawn Monday, he called Streep, who has more Academy Award nominations than any other actor in history, "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood."

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"She is a Hillary flunky who lost big," Trump said.

At the Golden Globes on Sunday night, Streep used an acceptance speech for a lifetime achievement award to take Trump to task. Without naming him, she spoke out against disrespect and violence, and called for the protection of journalists.

