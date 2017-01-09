Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie release first joint statement

Story highlights Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie released their first joint statement Monday night

(CNN) Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie released their first joint statement Monday night.

The estranged couple has agreed to seal all court documents pertaining to their divorce in order to protect their six children.

"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification," the couple said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Jolie and Pitt have been in the midst of a public divorce and custody battle over their children. Jolie is seeking physical custody, while Pitt has requested joint custody.

