Emma Watson carries lovely tune in new 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 1:10 AM ET, Mon January 9, 2017

Actress Emma Watson poses during the photocall of Hispano-Chilean director Alejandro Amenabar's movie "Regression" in Madrid on August 27, 2015.

  • Disney debuted a new trailer for "Beauty and the Beast"
  • Emma Watson sings "Belle" in the 30-second promo

(CNN)On a night where modern musical "La La Land" won big during the Golden Globes, Disney gave moviegoers a new sneak peek of the next movie that could sweep people off their feet: the upcoming live-action "Beauty and the Beast."

In a trailer that debuted during the award show, viewers were given the first extended look at Emma Watson showing off her singing skills in the movie.
    Watson can be heard singing "Belle" in the 30-second promo.
    Its debut came just a few hours after Watson shared a new poster for the film on her official Twitter account.
    The movie opens March 17.