Emma Watson carries lovely tune in new 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer

(CNN) On a night where modern musical "La La Land" won big during the Golden Globes, Disney gave moviegoers a new sneak peek of the next movie that could sweep people off their feet: the upcoming live-action "Beauty and the Beast."

In a trailer that debuted during the award show, viewers were given the first extended look at Emma Watson showing off her singing skills in the movie.

Watson can be heard singing "Belle" in the 30-second promo.

On March 17, experience an adventure in the great wide somewhere. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/NUAUtpMfsH — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 9, 2017

Its debut came just a few hours after Watson shared a new poster for the film on her official Twitter account.

New poster for Beauty and the Beast! @beourguest 🌹 pic.twitter.com/iE6YzVCKus — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) January 8, 2017

The movie opens March 17.