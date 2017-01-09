How to design a car for the future

(CNN) No car manufacturer has a longer history of making internal combustion-powered cars than Mercedes-Benz.

Which means that, for well over a century, Mercedes has been designing cars to meet the needs of, not just people, but engines too.

People-focused design has given us upholstered seats, car stereos and Apple CarPlay. Engines, on the other hand, have inspired long hoods, air-gulping grills and chrome side pipes.

But what if it were possible to forget the engine and just design cars for people?

Plug-in electric vehicles, with their small motors and flexibly shaped battery packs, make that very nearly possible.

