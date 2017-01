Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Undersea Aquahoverer -- $1.5 million – For the driver that has already conquered the roads, the $1.5-million Undersea Aquahoverer opens up a whole new terrain: the sea. Yes, this sci-fi design allows its driver -- and a passenger -- to cruise underneath the water's surface. Hide Caption 1 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Undersea Aquahoverer -- $1.5 million – Six 400rpm propellers linked to a 15kWh battery provide omni-directional movement. Carbon fiber seats provide somewhere to sit, while two digitally monitored oxygen systems keep everyone within the acrylic domes alive and well. It is said to be as easy to control as a car, but you get comprehensive training just in case. Hide Caption 2 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Mulliner Tourbillon by Breitling -- $137,000 –



The clock features diamonds across its sizable mother of pearl face, a self-winding movement that sees the clock spin around three times every 15 minutes to keep the automatic mechanism going, and either a solid 18-carat rose gold or white gold case. As quite possibly the most expensive optional extra ever, the Mulliner Tourbillon clock by the luxury watchmakers at Breitling can be added to the Bentley Bentayga SUV for about £110,000 ($137,363).The clock features diamonds across its sizable mother of pearl face, a self-winding movement that sees the clock spin around three times every 15 minutes to keep the automatic mechanism going, and either a solid 18-carat rose gold or white gold case. Hide Caption 3 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Slot Mods Standard Scenic Raceway - $50,000 – Forget your standard race kit. Part with $50,000 and you can have your own handmade hill climb racing adventure for the whole family to enjoy -- providing you can house the 6-feet-by-12-feet finished product. Hide Caption 4 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Slot Mods Standard Scenic Raceway - $50,000 – The set comes with six different slot cars and two controllers, plus a tablet and race management system so you can record your lap times. Hide Caption 5 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Slot Mods Standard Scenic Raceway - $50,000 – It's the sheer attention to detail that really stands out. With structures built correct to the era, and lifelike grass and trees, it's no wonder each one takes three to four months to complete. Hide Caption 6 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Rolls-Royce picnic hamper -- $46,000 – Rolls-Royce's 12-piece picnic hamper is made from a decadent mixture of saddle leather, polished aluminum and oiled teak, while the wine glasses are created using a glass-blowing technique that's more than 200 years old. Hide Caption 7 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Rolls-Royce picnic hamper -- $46,000 – Not only that, the plates are Wedgwood porcelain, and the entire set is handcrafted by experts over a period of more than 500 hours. Hide Caption 8 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Espresso Veloce Aurum 18ct -- Price on request – Who says you can only enjoy an engine while driving? Espresso Veloce decided to model one of its coffee machines on a V12 engine, and covered it in 18-carat yellow gold. Hide Caption 9 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Espresso Veloce Aurum 18ct -- Price on request – Only 10 were made, and each is numbered. Hide Caption 10 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist BMW i8 Louis Vuitton luggage set - $26,000 –



Cowhide accents, as well as aluminum and brass adorn the brands' signature Damier print. Meanwhile, a microfiber lining on the inside keeps your possessions in pristine condition -- which you would expect, considering the weekender bag alone costs $7,600. Packing the absolute maximum amount of luggage into the BMW i8 hybrid supercar is now possible, thanks to Louis Vuitton's tailor-made luggage set Cowhide accents, as well as aluminum and brass adorn the brands' signature Damier print. Meanwhile, a microfiber lining on the inside keeps your possessions in pristine condition -- which you would expect, considering the weekender bag alone costs $7,600. Hide Caption 11 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Jaeger-LeCoultre AMVOX2 Transponder -- $15,000 – Forget the keys. Pressing the dial of the Swiss-made Jaeger-LeCoultre AMVOX2 Transponder -- made from grade five titanium -- will unlock the door of your Aston Martin DB9, DBS or Rapide. It can also illuminate the headlamps for a few seconds, in case you forget where you parked it. Prices start at around $15,000 for this James Bond-worthy timepiece. Hide Caption 12 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Lamborghini Viks GT bicycle -- Price on request –



Besides being handcrafted, as with other Viks bikes, the GT (short for Gran Turismo) version is made entirely from an aluminum alloy, so it is 40% lighter than the brand's other bikes. A Lamborghini-inspired bike may seem bizarre, but then the Italian marque's founder, Ferriccio Lamborghini, originally sold tractorsso stranger things have happened. Inspired by the Italian supercar, the Viks GT is perfect for those days when you want a lower carbon footprint.Besides being handcrafted, as with other Viks bikes, the GT (short for Gran Turismo) version is made entirely from an aluminum alloy, so it is 40% lighter than the brand's other bikes. Hide Caption 13 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Ixoost Esavox Lamborghini Speaker System -- $21,000 – Do you yearn for a home speaker system that resembles the back of a Lamborghini Aventador? Audio company Ixoost has you covered. Hide Caption 14 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Ixoost Esavox Lamborghini Speaker System -- $21,000 – This unusual setup includes two eight-inch carbon fiber woofers, one-inch tweeters in the exhaust pipes and a 15-inch sub at the center. It also has in-built shock absorbers to prevent unwanted vibration. Hide Caption 15 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Porsche 911 Soundbar - $3,500 – A more wallet-friendly indulgence, the 911 Soundbar from Porsche Design uses a converted rear silencer and twin-exhaust from an actual 911 GT3 to help sound resonate. Hide Caption 16 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Porsche 911 Soundbar - $3,500 – Not only does it look like a serious bit of kit, it offers 200 watts of 2.1 virtual surround sound, with DTS TruSound helping to bring your films and music alive. Plus you can plug in a subwoofer, in case you want it to be louder than an actual sports car. Hide Caption 17 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Vespa Elettrica -- Price on request –



It is said to be as maneuverable as its combustion engine-powered sibling, and can be plugged into the wall to charge, helping it pay for itself. Vespa hasn't disclosed prices yet, but we expect it won't be cheap. The electric version of the classic Vespa makes cruising around eco-friendly and stylish, with a lovely brushed metal body and glowing electric blue accents.It is said to be as maneuverable as its combustion engine-powered sibling, and can be plugged into the wall to charge, helping it pay for itself. Vespa hasn't disclosed prices yet, but we expect it won't be cheap. Hide Caption 18 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Bentley Blower toy car -- $7,400 –



The model takes 3,000 hours to build, and is made from more than 1,000 resin and aluminum components exactly to the original. A bargain at £6,250 ($7,400) when you consider the original car to win Le Mans sold for just over £5 million ($7.8 million at the time) back in 2012. Many a car enthusiast will have some car-related paraphernalia on their desk, including a toy car. But rarely do they get as decadent as the 1:8 scale Bentley Blower , based on the 4.5-litre classic car that took to the Brooklands track in 1929.The model takes 3,000 hours to build, and is made from more than 1,000 resin and aluminum components exactly to the original. A bargain at £6,250 ($7,400) when you consider the original car to win Le Mans sold for just over £5 million ($7.8 million at the time) back in 2012. Hide Caption 19 of 21

Photos: The ultimate car-lovers' wishlist Pocket Classics Roadster -- From £12,995 –



Brembo brakes, independent rear suspension and gas shock absorbers ensure it has the mechanical credentials, while the addition of working lights, a horn and indicators make it an authentic experience for the driver, whether young or old. Prices start at £12,995 ($16,228). As far as kid-sized toy cars ago, Pocket Classics have no equal: each roadster is lovingly crafted to look exactly like the full-sized classic it is based on. What's more, some examples, like the Cobra, can reach a more adult top speed of 45mph if you remove the restrictor and, as much as 80mph with some modifications.Brembo brakes, independent rear suspension and gas shock absorbers ensure it has the mechanical credentials, while the addition of working lights, a horn and indicators make it an authentic experience for the driver, whether young or old. Prices start at £12,995 ($16,228). Hide Caption 20 of 21