(CNN) North Korea says it could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile "at any time," even as Pyongyang appeared to offer Donald Trump an avenue for future talks.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen considerably since leader Kim Jong Un said in his new year's message that the country was close to testing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)capable of delivering a nuclear weapon to the US mainland.

In a statement Sunday, a spokesman from North Korea's foreign minister said "the U.S. is wholly to blame" for the development of its missile program.

Speaking to NBC's Meet the Press Sunday, Defense Secretary Ash Carter called it a "serious threat" and said the US would shoot down any missile aimed at it or an ally.

China and South Korea on Monday denounced the North Korea missile threat, and warned that a test could lead to further sanctions.