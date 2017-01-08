Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem Israeli security forces gather around a flatbed truck at the site of a vehicle attack in Jerusalem on Sunday, January 8. Hide Caption 1 of 9

A truck plowed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem Sunday, killing four and injuring at least 13.

The white truck at right was the one used in the attack.

Israeli soldiers console each other at the site of the attack, which occurred on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem.

Israeli security forces and emergency personnel gather at the site of the vehicle attack. The attacker was shot and killed; note the bullet holes in the truck's windshield.

A distraught Israeli soldier is consoled at the site of Sunday's attack.

A group of soldiers had gotten off a bus and were getting organized with their bags when "the terrorist took the opportunity, ramming his truck into the group," Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Israeli medics carry a covered body from the scene of the attack.