Columnist Nat Hentoff, First Amendment advocate, jazz critic, dies

Story highlights Nat Hentoff was a well-known columnist for the Village Voice

He died surrounded by family listening to Billie Holiday

(CNN) Nat Hentoff -- the acclaimed, popular and edgy columnist noted for his passionate writings on civil liberties and his famed jazz criticism -- has died, according to his son Nick Hentoff.

"Sad to report the death of my father #NatHentoff tonight at the age of 91," Nick Hentoff said on Twitter. He died surrounded by family listening to Billie Holiday."

R.I.P. Nat Hentoff, age 91, a great man and personal hero for his love of music, advocacy of jazz, and ardent defense of civil liberties. pic.twitter.com/eB9bRE5kfP — Ted Gioia (@tedgioia) January 8, 2017

Hentoff penned a weekly column for the Village Voice in New York, tackling the turbulent topics and controversies of American life for decades.

The Voice said Hentoff's work first appeared in the Voice in 1958, known for his coverage of city politics, his "scathing media criticism" and his insights and knowledge about jazz. His l ast Voice column was in 2009; new management let him go.

He churned out stories for The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, Down Beat and other publications.

Read More