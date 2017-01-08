Vegas eRace: Gamer Bono Huis beats professional drivers to win $200,000

Story highlights Gamer Bono Huis wins Vegas eRace

Pro driver Felix Rosenqvist comes 2nd

Technical glitch demotes Olli Pahkala to 3rd

(CNN) Ten professionals. Twenty gamers. One million dollar jackpot.

Since its inaugural season in 2014-15, Formula E has delivered street racing to some of the world's biggest cities, and Saturday saw that trend continue.

Except for one small difference: It was in the virtual world.

The Las Vegas eRace pitted 10 professional Formula E drivers against 20 eSports fanatics for a chance to win a chunk of a $1 million prize.

Olli Pahkala has taken the lead from Bono Huis, could $200,000 be his is a few laps? #VegaseRace https://t.co/AzhzO9xUWH — FIA Formula E (@FIAformulaE) January 8, 2017

Gamer Bono Huis eventually came out on to top secure the $200,000 prize for first place, after on-the-road winner Olli Pahkala was handed a 12-second penalty for a technical glitch which saw him receive an unfair FanBoost advantage.

