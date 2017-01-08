Story highlights Kristoffersen joint-top in slalom standings

Catches Hirscher with Swiss victory

Hirscher extends overall World Cup lead

US star Shiffrin wins women's slalom

(CNN) Henrik Kristoffersen put in a searing second run to finish a huge 1.83 seconds ahead of nearest rival Manfred Moelgg in the men's slalom at Adelboden Sunday.

Overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher finished 2.19 seconds back in third but still extended his lead over Alexis Pinturault to 268 points at the top of the standings, after the Frenchman finished the slalom in ninth.

"It is possible to beat me but today I was skiing well," Kristoffersen said after his win, which now sees him go level with Hirscher at the top of the slalom standings.

Thick fog hindered the skiers throughout the day, although the Norwegian had a clearer morning run than Austrian rival Hirscher who was visibly frustrated when crossing the line.

"Of course it's not 100% fair," Kristoffersen said of the fog. "But that goes back and forth if you are skiing for many years."