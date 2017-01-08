McConnell: Trump's Russia hopes 'will be dashed pretty quickly'

Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday he believes President-elect Donald Trump's hopes of working more cooperatively with Russia "will be dashed pretty quickly."

The Kentucky Republican's comments came in an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation," a day after Trump had tweeted: "Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only 'stupid' people, or fools, would think that it is bad!"

Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

McConnell said Trump's hopes are probably wishful thinking.

"I don't think it's all that unusual for a new president to want to get along with the Russians. I remember George W. Bush having the same hope," McConnell said.

"My suspicion is, these hopes will be dashed pretty quickly," he said. "The Russians are a big adversary, and they demonstrated it by trying to mess around in our election."

Read More