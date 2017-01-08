Top Trump aide deflects Russia hacking questions

Story highlights Kellyanne Conway insisted Russian email hacks didn't help Donald Trump win

Washington (CNN) Top Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway deflected questions about Russia's hacking of Democratic operatives Sunday, while insisting those hacks to nothing to tilt the presidential race's outcome.

Conway, Trump's campaign manager and soon-to-be senior White House adviser, acknowledged that "Russia, China and others" have attempted to hack American government and political groups, to CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

But she didn't directly criticize Russia at all, even after Trump received a briefing from top figures in the US intelligence community Friday laying out how Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a comprehensive cyber campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Instead, she repeatedly turned the conversation to whether the Russian hacks of emails that were then published by WikiLeaks affected the outcome of the race -- and claimed they did not.

"Any attempt, any aspiration to influence our election failed. They were not successful in doing that," Conway said.

