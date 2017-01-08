Tanden: Clinton will never run for office again

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton confidante Neera Tanden says she doesn't expect Clinton to run for New York City mayor -- or anything else, ever again.

"I think she's going to figure out ways to help kids and families. That's been what she's been focused on her whole life, and a lot of issues that are affecting them, over the next couple of years," Tanden told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" Sunday.

"But I don't expect her to ever run for any elected office again," she said.

Tanden, a close Clinton ally and the head of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, was shooting down reports of chatter in New York political circles that Clinton could run against incumbent Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"I don't expect her to run for this and I don't expect her to run for other office," Tanden said. "I think her job is to -- what she's thinking about right now is how to help those kids and families as she has her whole life."