Trump drops inauguration announcer who's done them all since Eisenhower

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is breaking from 11 presidents' worth of tradition and benching Charles Brotman.

The 89-year-old Brotman -- once the voice of the Washington Senators baseball team -- has announced every inauguration parade since Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1957.

He told WJLA he was "heartbroken" and "destroyed" by the decision at first.

"I've been doing this for 60 years," he told the Washington ABC affiliate.

In his place, the Trump team has tapped Steve Ray, a 58-year-old Washington-based freelance announcer who has worked with the MLB's Washington Nationals and for local radio stations.

