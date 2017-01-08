Breaking News

A front-row seat to Trump's rise

By Sophie Tatum, CNN

Updated 8:14 PM ET, Sun January 8, 2017

Donald Trump is photographed at the Iowa Freedom Summit in January 2015.
Donald Trump is photographed at the Iowa Freedom Summit in January 2015. Mark Peterson covered the 2016 presidential campaign and spent the past two years photographing candidates from both major parties. Ahead of Trump's inauguration on January 20, we look back at Peterson's pictures of the President-elect.
Trump greets people at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts, in January 2016. "When you're in the crowd, you saw how people felt about him and how energized they were by what he was doing," Peterson said about some of Trump's early rallies.
Trump greets people at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts, in January 2016. "When you're in the crowd, you saw how people felt about him and how energized they were by what he was doing," Peterson said about some of Trump's early rallies.
Faces of high-profile Republicans, including many presidential candidates, are held at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February 2015.
Faces of high-profile Republicans, including many presidential candidates, are held at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February 2015.
Trump holds a campaign rally in Carmel, Indiana, in May 2016.
Trump holds a campaign rally in Carmel, Indiana, in May 2016.
Photographers get low as they shoot a Trump campaign rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire, in February 2016.
Photographers get low as they shoot a Trump campaign rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire, in February 2016.
Trump hosts a veterans fundraiser in January 2016.
Trump hosts a veterans fundraiser in January 2016.
Protesters take part in an anti-Trump march outside the Republican National Convention in July 2016.
Protesters take part in an anti-Trump march outside the Republican National Convention in July 2016.
A Trump supporter has egg on her face in June 2016 after clashes broke out between Trump supporters and Trump protesters in San Jose, California. Trump was holding a rally at the nearby convention center.
A Trump supporter has egg on her face in June 2016 after clashes broke out between Trump supporters and Trump protesters in San Jose, California. Trump was holding a rally at the nearby convention center.
People watch a Republican debate at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta in August 2015.
People watch a Republican debate at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta in August 2015.
Trump campaigns at a town hall in Rochester, New Hampshire, in September 2015.
Trump campaigns at a town hall in Rochester, New Hampshire, in September 2015.
A woman stops at Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in June 2016.
A woman stops at Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in June 2016.
A woman takes a photo with a Trump-themed phone case during a rally in Los Angeles in September 2015.
A woman takes a photo with a Trump-themed phone case during a rally in Los Angeles in September 2015.
Trump arrives for jury duty in August 2015. He was dismissed in the afternoon after not being selected to participate in a trial.
Trump arrives for jury duty in August 2015. He was dismissed in the afternoon after not being selected to participate in a trial.
A store sign in Virginia urges people to vote Republican in 2014.
A store sign in Virginia urges people to vote Republican in 2014.
A woman puts her hand over her heart -- and above a Trump button -- during a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts, in January 2016.
A woman puts her hand over her heart -- and above a Trump button -- during a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts, in January 2016.
A man is surrounded by balloons at the Republican National Convention in July 2016.
A man is surrounded by balloons at the Republican National Convention in July 2016.
A cameraman films a large American flag outside the Republican National Convention.
A cameraman films a large American flag outside the Republican National Convention.
Story highlights

  • Photographer Mark Peterson covered the 2016 presidential campaign
  • His new book "Political Theatre" showcases the "theatrical nature" of politics

(CNN)As an editorial photographer, it's Mark Peterson's job to capture history -- and this election was no different.

Peterson went on the 2016 campaign trail to capture the "theatrical nature" of politics for his book, appropriately titled "Political Theatre." He spent the past two years photographing candidates from both major parties.
    "Because the pictures are so raw, in a way, it allows the viewer to make more of an editorial judgment," Peterson said about his political photography.
    Photographer Mark Peterson
    Having always covered politics, Peterson said the idea for the project came when he was photographing politicians on the steps of the Capitol at an event during the 2013 government shutdown.
    Now, "hundreds of thousands" of pictures and one book later, he can say he held a front-row seat to President-elect Donald Trump's historic path to the White House.
    "When you're in the crowd, you saw how people felt about him and how energized they were by what he was doing," Peterson said about some of Trump's early rallies.

    Mark Peterson is a New York-based photographer represented by Redux Pictures. His latest book, "Political Theatre," will be published by Steidl and is available for pre-order.