A front-row seat to Trump's rise

His new book "Political Theatre" showcases the "theatrical nature" of politics

(CNN) As an editorial photographer, it's Mark Peterson's job to capture history -- and this election was no different.

Peterson went on the 2016 campaign trail to capture the "theatrical nature" of politics for his book, appropriately titled "Political Theatre." He spent the past two years photographing candidates from both major parties.

"Because the pictures are so raw, in a way, it allows the viewer to make more of an editorial judgment," Peterson said about his political photography.

Photographer Mark Peterson

Having always covered politics, Peterson said the idea for the project came when he was photographing politicians on the steps of the Capitol at an event during the 2013 government shutdown.

Now, "hundreds of thousands" of pictures and one book later, he can say he held a front-row seat to President-elect Donald Trump's historic path to the White House.

