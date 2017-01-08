Boris Johnson arrives in US for talks with Trump team

Story highlights The UK's foreign secretary is visiting the US



(CNN) UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrived in the US on Sunday for what his office said was a series of meetings with President-elect Donald Trump's closest advisers and congressional leaders.

Johnson, a former mayor of London, became the principle diplomat for one of the US' strongest partners following the narrow success of 2016's referendum to leave the European Union, commonly referred to as Brexit. Johnson was among the referendum's highest profile supporters.

Trump billed himself on Twitter as "Mr. Brexit" and likened his unlikely victory to the shocking success of the "yes" vote in the UK referendum.

"Following the successful meeting last month between the prime minister's chiefs of staff and President-elect Donald Trump's team, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is undertaking a short visit to the US for meetings with close advisers to the President-elect and senior congressional leaders," a spokesman for Johnson's office said. "The discussions will be focused on UK-US relations and other foreign policy matters."

