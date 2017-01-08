What Tilikum taught me

Story highlights Kristen Stine: As a kid, while sitting in the SeaWorld stadium, the orca "performances" were my favorite

After I graduated college, I finally got to see Tilly up close and my heart sank, she writes

Kristen Stine is the director of human resources for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) The news of Tilikum's death was personal for me. I grew up in Florida, just outside Orlando. SeaWorld was a staple trip for my family each summer.

Seeing the orca "performances" was always the highlight. My friends and I would sit in anticipation of the end of the show, when Tilly would be let out to splash the crowd. He captured my heart. It quickly became my goal to be a trainer.

Kristen Stine

After graduating from college, I got a marketing internship with SeaWorld, and I could barely contain my excitement. I squirmed happily in my seat during the company's orientation, dutifully poised to take notes and determined to make a good impression. At some point, the words "How to deal with animal activists" popped on the screen in the classroom.

"Why would people who care about animals be against SeaWorld?" I wondered. I listened intently about how we should be sure to say "environment" instead of "tank" and "behaviors" instead of "tricks" and how dorsal-fin collapse was "perfectly normal in orcas and happens in nature all the time" (which, I later learned, isn't true ) I memorized my notes, but a nagging feeling pricked in the back of my mind.

JUST WATCHED 2014: The backlash after 'Blackfish' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 2014: The backlash after 'Blackfish' 02:26

After orientation, we got to meet the animals. That was when I learned that despite the cute name, a dolphin "nursery" was actually a small, barren, concrete tank where dolphins swam in endless circles. There was that feeling again. Maybe young orcas and other members of the dolphin family do better in small spaces, I reasoned. SeaWorld would know, after all — wouldn't it? But, all of that concrete. How does the animals' echolocation work when they're surrounded by hard walls? I shook off my doubts, and we were off to the next spot on the tour.

Read More