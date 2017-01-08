4 killed in Jerusalem vehicle attack; official says it's an act of terror

Story highlights Hamas praises the attacker and mentions "the crimes of the Israeli occupation"

"The terrorist was shot and killed at the scene," Israel Police say

(CNN) A truck plowed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four people and injuring at least 13, Israel's emergency services said Sunday.

Three of the four killed were female soldiers, Israeli Education Minister Neftali Bennett said. The fourth person killed was a young man, but it was not immediately clear whether he was a soldier.

All of the slain victims were in their 20s.

"A group had gotten off the bus and were getting organized with their bags when the terrorist took the opportunity, ramming his truck into the group," Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

"Then he in fact reversed and tried to ram them again until shots were fired, and the terrorist was shot and killed at the scene."

Truck that carried out ramming attack in Jerusalem armon hanatziv neighborhood. Injured taken to hospital. Terrorist shot. pic.twitter.com/Q2XKnfT38i — Micky Rosenfeld (@MickyRosenfeld) January 8, 2017

EMTs and paramedics pronaunce 4 20 y/os dead. 15 wounded: one severly injured evacuated, four moderetly and 10 lightly pic.twitter.com/IHOcrkQ0Fk — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) January 8, 2017

