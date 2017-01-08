5 corruption scandals that rocked Israel

Story highlights Scandals and criminal investigations have been common in Israeli politics

Some officials were convicted and served time in prison

(CNN) With the ongoing corruption probe of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, here's a look back at other graft scandals in Israeli politics.

Every prime minister in the last 20 years has been the subject of such an investigation, including Ehud Olmert and Ariel Sharon. But it's more than just prime ministers: Dozens of cabinet ministers, Knesset members and mayors also were investigated.

These investigations fall to Lahav 433, an anti-corruption unit within the Israel Police that investigates both public officials and private citizens. Lahav 433 also fights organized crime.

Here are some of the big names who were questioned -- and in some cases, convicted -- over their business dealings:

Benjamin Netanyahu