ISIS claims suicide bombing in Baghdad

(CNN) At least 11 people were killed and 25 others were wounded when a suicide car bomb exploded in an outdoor busy market in eastern Baghdad on Sunday, local police officials in Baghdad told CNN.

A suicide bomber drove his car and detonated it in Alwat-Jamila market in eastern Baghdad's Sadr City.

This is the latest violent incident in the war-ravaged country of Iraq

The ISIS media wing, Amaq, claimed responsibility in a statement posted on Twitter and tweeted by various ISIS supporters.

The statement reads that the attacker targeted Shiites gathering in the area.