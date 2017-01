Iran former president Rafsanjani dies

(CNN) Former Iranian president Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died Sunday after suffering a heart attack in Tehran, Iran's state-run media Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. He was 82.

Iranian media had earlier reported Rafsanjani was admitted to a hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Rafsanjani served two terms as Iran's president, from 1989 to 1997.

He was a key figure in Iran's moderate movement and supporter of current Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

