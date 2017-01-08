Meryl Streep gets political in Golden Globes acceptance speech

Story highlights Meryl Streep used her six minute speech to highlight the importance of the "most vilified segments in American society right now" -- "Hollywood, foreigners and the press."

(CNN) Meryl Streep was honored at the Golden Globes for a lifetime of notable work, and she took her moment in the spotlight to give an acceptance speech of a lifetime.

In her nearly 6-minute address while accepting the Cecil B. Demille Award, the actress highlighted the importance of the "most vilified segments in American society right now" -- "Hollywood, foreigners and the press."

"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if we kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts," she said to huge applause from the room.

She continued: "An actor's only job is to enter the lives of people who are different from us and let you feel what that feels like. And there were many, many powerful performances this year that did exactly that -- breathtaking, compassionate work."