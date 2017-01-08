Golden Globe Awards: The winners list

(CNN)The 74th Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday.
Here's a look at who was in the running. Winners are indicted with an asterisk (*) and "WINNER":
Movies
Best Motion Picture - Drama
"Hacksaw Ridge"
"Hell or High Water"
"Lion"
"Manchester by the Sea"
"Moonlight"
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
"20th Century Women"
"Deadpool"
"Florence Foster Jenkins"
"La La Land"
"Sing Street"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Amy Adams - "Arrival"
Jessica Chastain - "Miss Sloane"
Isabelle Huppert - "Elle"
Ruth Negga - "Loving"
Natalie Portman - "Jackie"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Casey Affleck - "Manchester by the Sea"
Joel Edgerton - "Loving"
Andrew Garfield - "Hacksaw Ridge"
Viggo Mortensen - "Captain Fantastic"
Denzel Washington - "Fences"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell - "The Lobster"
Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"
Hugh Grant - "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Jonah Hill - "War Dogs"
Ryan Reynolds - "Deadpool"
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening - "20th Century Women:
Lily Collins - "Rules Don't Apply"
Hailee Steinfeld - "The Edge of Seventeen"
Emma Stone - "La La Land"
Meryl Streep - "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali - "Moonlight"
Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"
Simon Helberg - "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Dev Patel - "Lion"
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - "Nocturnal Animals" *WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis - "Fences" *WINNER
Naomie Harris - "Moonlight"
Nicole Kidman - "Lion"
Octavia Spencer - "Hidden Figures"
Michelle Williams - "Manchester by the Sea"
Best Animated Feature Film
"Kubo and the Two Strings"
"Moana"
"My Life as a Zucchini'
"Sing"
"Zootopia"
Best Director
Damien Chazelle - "La La Land"
Tom Ford - "Nocturnal Animals"
Mel Gibson - "Hacksaw Ridge"
Barry Jenkins - "Moonlight"
Kenneth Lonergan - "Manchester by the Sea"
Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle - "La La Land"
Tom Ford - "Nocturnal Animals"
Barry Jenkins - "Moonlight"
Kenneth Lonergan "Manchester by the Sea"
Taylor Sheridan - "Hell or High Water"
Best Original Score
"Moonlight"
"La La Land" *WINNER
"Arrival"
"Lion"
"Hidden Figures"
Best Original Song
"Can't Stop the Feeling" - "Trolls"
"City of Stars" - "La La Land" *WINNER
"Faith" - "Sing"
"Gold" - "Gold"
"How Far I'll Go" - "Moana"
Best Foreign Language Film
"Divines" - (France)
"Elle" - (France)
"Neruda" - (Chile)
"The Salesman" - (Iran/France)
"Toni Erdmann" - (Germany)
TV
Best TV series - Drama
"The Crown"
"Game Of Thrones"
"Stranger Things"
"This Is Us"
"Westworld"
Best performance by an Actor in a TV series - Drama
Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot"
Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"
Matthew Rhys - "The Americans"
Liev Schreiber - "Ray Donovan"
Billy Bob Thornton - "Goliath" *WINNER
Best performance by Actress in a TV series - Drama
Caitriona Balfe - "Outlander"
Claire Foy - "The Crown"
Keri Russell - "The Americans"
Winona Ryder - "Stranger Things"
Evan Rachel Wood - "Westworld"
Best TV series - Musical or Comedy
"Atlanta" *WINNER
"black-ish"
"Mozart In The Jungle"
"Transparent"
"Veep"
Best performance by an Actor in a TV series -- Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson - "black-ish"
Gael Garcia Bernal - "Mozart in the Jungle"
Donald Glover - "Atlanta"
Nick Nolte - "Graves"
Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent"
Best performance by an Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom - "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep"
Sarah Jessica Parker - "Divorce"
Issa Rae - "Insecure"
Gina Rodriguez - "Jane the Virgin"
Tracee Ellis Ross -"black-ish" *WINNER
Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
"American Crime"
"The Dresser"
"The Night Manager"
"The Night Of"
"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed - "The Night Of"
Bryan Cranston - "All The Way"
Tom Hiddleston - "The Night Manager"
John Turturro - "The Night Of"
Courtney B Vance - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman - "The Night Manager"
Lena Heady - "Game Of Thrones"
Chrissy Metz - "This is Us"
Mandy Moore - "This is Us"
Thandie Newton - "Westworld"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K Brown - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Hugh Laurie - "The Night Manager" *WINNER
John Lithgow - "The Crown"
Christian Slater - "Mr. Robot"
John Travolta - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman - "American Crime"
Riley Keough - "The Girlfriend Experience"
Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" *WINNER
Charlotte Rampling - "London Spy"
Kerry Washington- "Confirmation"