Golden Globes 2017: What to expect

Story highlights The awards are Sunday

Meryl Streep will be honored

(CNN) Sunday night could be a big one for "La La Land."

With seven nominations, the musical motion picture starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling is leading at this year's Golden Globe Awards in the motion picture categories.

"La La Land" is followed by the coming-of-age drama "Moonlight," which has six nods.

If that seems like a show down between two critically acclaimed films there's a silver lining to be had: The Golden Globes has a separate category for comedies and musicals, which means both films could potentially win best picture trophies.

Read More