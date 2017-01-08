Photos: Golden Globes 2017: Winners Best motion picture -- musical or comedy: "La La Land" Hide Caption 1 of 25

Best motion picture -- drama: "Moonlight"

Best actor in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Best actress in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Best actor in a motion picture -- drama: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Best actress in a motion picture -- drama: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"

Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Viola Davis, "Fences"

Best animated feature film: "Zootopia"

Best director: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Best screenplay: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Best original score: "La La Land"

Best original song: "City of Stars" by Justin Hurwitz, Pasek and Paul, "La La Land"

Best foreign-language film: "Elle" (France)

Best television series -- musical or comedy: "Atlanta"

Best television series -- drama: "The Crown"

Best actor in a television series -- musical or comedy: Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Best actress in a television series -- musical or comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Best actor in a television series -- drama: Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath"

Best actress in a television series -- drama: Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Best miniseries or television film: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Best actor in a miniseries or television film: Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager"

Best actress in a miniseries or television film: Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager"

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager"