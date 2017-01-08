Breaking News

Golden Globes 2017: Winners

Updated 11:18 PM ET, Sun January 8, 2017

Best motion picture -- musical or comedy: "La La Land"
Best motion picture -- drama: "Moonlight"
Best actor in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"
Best actress in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: Emma Stone, "La La Land"
Best actor in a motion picture -- drama: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
Best actress in a motion picture -- drama: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"
Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Viola Davis, "Fences"
Best animated feature film: "Zootopia"
Best director: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
Best screenplay: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
Best original score: "La La Land"
Best original song: "City of Stars" by Justin Hurwitz, Pasek and Paul, "La La Land"
Best foreign-language film: "Elle" (France)
Best television series -- musical or comedy: "Atlanta"
Best television series -- drama: "The Crown"
Best actor in a television series -- musical or comedy: Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
Best actress in a television series -- musical or comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"
Best actor in a television series -- drama: Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath"
Best actress in a television series -- drama: Claire Foy, "The Crown"
Best miniseries or television film: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Best actor in a miniseries or television film: Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager"
Best actress in a miniseries or television film: Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager"
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager"
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
See the winners of the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.