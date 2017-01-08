Alec needles Trump again, this time in Russian

(CNN) Alec Baldwin has been satirically portraying Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," but even with the program on break, he's still managed to poke fun at the President-elect.

Baldwin's translation is imprecise, CNN Russian experts said.

The first word means "Make," the second is "America," in Russian, the third word is "Fantastic" or "Great" and the last word is "Again," they said. But the phrase contains improper grammar.

Former CNN Moscow bureau chief and CNN Contributor Jill Dougherty said this is not at all how Russians would say it or write it and wouldn't be surprised if Baldwin came up with the phrase by plugging it into Google Translate.

"In fact, we just Google translated it, and it's translated exactly like on the cap," Dougherty said.