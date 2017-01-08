China: Anti-pollution cops to take on Beijing's smog

Story highlights Beijing's acting mayor promised to improve the air quality in the city's 16 districts by 2017

Several cities in China were issued red alerts

(CNN) Officials in Beijing are taking steps toward tackling the city's long-standing smog problem with the creation of an environmental police force, according to state media.

Spearheaded by Beijing's acting mayor Mayor Cai Qi, the political crackdown on burning fossil fuels comes amid a flurry of concern over the country's choking air pollution.

The move came as a cold front Monday brought some relief to Beijingers, with blue skies visible and air quality levels back at "good" after a week of smog.

Heavy smog has plagued much of China this month.

Pollution cops

"Like many of us, I am used to checking the weather and the air quality index (AQI) of Beijing first thing in the morning. I totally understand the public's concerns and complaints over air pollution," Cai told reporters Saturday, according to Xinhua.

