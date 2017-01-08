A new police beat in China: Smog

Story highlights Beijing's acting mayor promised to improve the air quality in the city's 16 districts by 2017



(CNN) Officials in Beijing are taking steps toward tackling the city's long-standing smog problem with the creation of an environmental police force, according to state media.

Spearheaded by Beijing's acting mayor Mayor Cai Qi, the political crackdown on burning fossil fuels comes amid a flurry of concern over the country's choking air pollution.

At a meeting on Saturday, the mayor promised to take tougher measures to improve the air quality in the city's 16 districts by 2017, official state media agency Xinhua reported.

The new environmental police would among other things, crack down on open-air barbecues, garbage incineration and biomass burning — areas previously overlooked by authorities, Xinhua reported.

These recent efforts come amid Beijing's latest spell of smog.

