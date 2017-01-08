Story highlights Wounded US official in stable condition, Mexican Attorney General's office says

The suspect is an American, Mexican authorities say

(CNN) Days after a gunman shot a US diplomatic official in Mexico, authorities arrested an American in connection with the shooting, officials said Sunday.

The official, who works at the US Consulate in Guadalajara, Mexico, is in stable condition, the Mexican Attorney General's Office said.

Authorities haven't released the identities of the official or the suspect. And investigators haven't revealed a motive behind the shooting.

The suspect will be extradited to the United States, according to a news release by the Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary and the Attorney General's Office. The FBI collaborated in the investigation.

The consulate posted two videos Saturday that appear to show surveillance footage of the suspected shooter.

Read More