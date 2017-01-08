Story highlights Wounded US official in stable condition, Mexican Attorney General's office says

The suspect is an American, Mexican authorities say

(CNN) A US consulate official in Guadalajara, Mexico, was shot Friday and an American has been arrested, authorities said Sunday.

Details of the incident were not released, but the official was in stable condition, the Mexican Attorney General's Office said Saturday. The suspect and official have not been identified and no motive has been revealed.

The suspect will be extradited to the United States, according to a news release by the Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary and the Attorney General's Office. The FBI collaborated in the investigation.

The consulate also posted two videos Saturday that appear to show surveillance footage of the suspected shooter.

One video appears to show the suspected shooter waiting outside a parking garage and then firing a gun as a vehicle exits the garage. The suspected shooter is then shown fleeing the scene.

