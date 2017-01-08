Story highlights Riot breaks out in prison that reopened this week

Brazil has world's 4th largest prison population

(CNN) Four people died Sunday in a riot at a prison in Brazil, the nation's third deadly prison uprising in seven days.

Three inmates were decapitated and one was asphyxiated in the Desembargador Raimundo Vidal Pessoa public jail in the northern part of the country, reported the Amazonas State Penitentiary Administration Secretariat.

Video showed heavily armed police officers entering the prison in the center of Manaus, a city with 1.7 million residents.

The jail, which was shut down in October because of improper conditions, was reopened last week after deadly uprisings at other prisons in Brazil. Nearly 300 prisoners had been transferred to the jail, with state authorities saying they would remain for three months.

On January 1, at least 56 prisoners died in a riot at the Anisio Jobim Penitentiary Complex , also in Manaus.

