Winter storm moves up East Coast
A car travels down the icy roads early Saturday, January 7, in Hoover, Alabama. Gov. Robert Bentley declared a state of emergency, putting 300 Alabama National Guard soldiers on standby.
A crew of workers clears the sidewalks of an office park on January 7, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mark Blackwell with Bradley Wrecker Service pulls a truck from a ditch on West Boulevard near Charlotte Douglas International Airport early January 7, after a winter storm dumped several inches of snow across parts of North Carolina but left snow-lovers disappointed in much of the Charlotte area.
A tree fell on this Atlanta house early Saturday, January 7, trapping a child, who was rescued through a window. No one was injured. The storm knocked out power to more than 10,000 customers across metro Atlanta by early Saturday, Georgia Power said.
Shelves of bottles of water sit mostly empty at a supermarket in Atlanta on Friday, January 6. Shoppers emptied shelves of bread and milk, road workers began working 12-hour shifts, and states of emergency were declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas ahead of a forecast winter storm.