Winter storm moves up East Coast

Updated 8:14 PM ET, Sat January 7, 2017

Photos: Winter storm moves up East Coast
A truck plows sleet and snow from an on-ramp along Interstate 40 near Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Saturday, January 7. A messy mix of snow, sleet, ice and rain blanketed much of the Southeast as a winter storm swept through the region.
Photos: Winter storm moves up East Coast
A car travels down the icy roads early Saturday, January 7, in Hoover, Alabama. Gov. Robert Bentley declared a state of emergency, putting 300 Alabama National Guard soldiers on standby.
Photos: Winter storm moves up East Coast
A crew of workers clears the sidewalks of an office park on January 7, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photos: Winter storm moves up East Coast
Mark Blackwell with Bradley Wrecker Service pulls a truck from a ditch on West Boulevard near Charlotte Douglas International Airport early January 7, after a winter storm dumped several inches of snow across parts of North Carolina but left snow-lovers disappointed in much of the Charlotte area.
Photos: Winter storm moves up East Coast
A tree fell on this Atlanta house early Saturday, January 7, trapping a child, who was rescued through a window. No one was injured. The storm knocked out power to more than 10,000 customers across metro Atlanta by early Saturday, Georgia Power said.
Photos: Winter storm moves up East Coast
Shelves of bottles of water sit mostly empty at a supermarket in Atlanta on Friday, January 6. Shoppers emptied shelves of bread and milk, road workers began working 12-hour shifts, and states of emergency were declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas ahead of a forecast winter storm.
