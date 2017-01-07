Photos: Winter storm moves up East Coast A truck plows sleet and snow from an on-ramp along Interstate 40 near Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Saturday, January 7. A messy mix of snow, sleet, ice and rain blanketed much of the Southeast as a winter storm swept through the region. Hide Caption 1 of 6

A car travels down the icy roads early Saturday, January 7, in Hoover, Alabama. Gov. Robert Bentley declared a state of emergency, putting 300 Alabama National Guard soldiers on standby.

A crew of workers clears the sidewalks of an office park on January 7, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mark Blackwell with Bradley Wrecker Service pulls a truck from a ditch on West Boulevard near Charlotte Douglas International Airport early January 7, after a winter storm dumped several inches of snow across parts of North Carolina but left snow-lovers disappointed in much of the Charlotte area.

A tree fell on this Atlanta house early Saturday, January 7, trapping a child, who was rescued through a window. No one was injured. The storm knocked out power to more than 10,000 customers across metro Atlanta by early Saturday, Georgia Power said.