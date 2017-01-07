2017 College Football Playoff Championship preview
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers are vying for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 9, in Tampa, Florida. Here, the "pirate" ship Jose Gasparilla celebrates the playoff game with an illuminated sign in Hillsborough Bay near downtown Tampa. Check out some highlights from the two teams' earlier games:
Clemson shut out Ohio State 31-0 in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on December 31. Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson faces pressure from Ohio State defensive end Tyquan Lewis to pass during the game.
Clemson running back Wayne Gallman leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during a November 26 game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Clemson.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, tries to break a tackle by Auburn defensive back Johnathan Ford on November 26 in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, center, makes his way against the Southern California Trojans in the AdvoCare Classic on September 3 in Arlington, Texas.
Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware rejoices after a sack against the Louisville Cardinals on October 1 in Clemson.
Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen tackles Washington running back Myles Gaskin during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on December 31.
Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams makes a catch for a touchdown over South Carolina cornerback Jamarcus King during the November 26 game in Clemson.
Alabama defensive back Tony Brown looks fierce against the Washington Huskies during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
Clemson's Clelin Ferrell, left, celebrates with teammate Carlos Watkins during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.
Alabama defensive Minkah Fitzpatrick returns an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter of the SEC Championship Game against Florida on December 3 in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide took the SEC title game 54-16.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates his team's 31-0 win over Ohio State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban savors a 24-7 victory over the Washington Huskies in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.