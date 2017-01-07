Story highlights Terry Andres of Virginia was on vacation with his wife

Olga Woltering, a Georgia great-grandmother, was going on a cruise with her husband

(CNN) Their lives ended suddenly, tragically, in a storm of gunfire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

But those who died in the shooting Friday filled their lives up until that moment with love, ambition and achievement.

Three of the five slain victims have not been publicly identified. But here is what we know so far about the other two:

Terry Andres

Terry Andres was at the airport because he was vacationing with his wife, according to a close friend.

