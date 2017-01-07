Story highlights Terry Andres of Virginia was on vacation with his wife

Olga Woltering, a Georgia great-grandmother, was going on a cruise with her husband

(CNN) Their lives ended suddenly, tragically, in a storm of gunfire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

But the five people who died in the shooting Friday filled their lives up until that moment with love, ambition, achievement and the simple act of living.

Here is what we know so far about the victims:

Terry Andres

Terry Andres was at the airport because he was vacationing with his wife, according to a close friend.

