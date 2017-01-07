Story highlights Novak Djokovic wins Qatar Open

Beats No.1 Andy Murray in epic final

Grigor Dimitrov into Brisbane final

France wins Hopman Cup

(CNN) If this was a taste of things to come in 2017 then tennis fans are in for a real treat.

Novak Djokovic ended Andy Murray's 28-match unbeaten run after a captivating near three-hour struggle under the lights in Doha Saturday to retain his Qatar Open crown.

The 6-3 5-7 6-4 scoreline tells only half the story as No.1-ranked Murray saved three match points when Djokovic served for the match in the second set before forcing the decider.

The quality of tennis in that second set was breathtaking and Murray, who beat his Serbian rival to win the ATP World Tour Finals at the end of last season, then looked favorite to come out on top again.

Britain's Andy Murray produced stunning tennis to claw his way back into the match at one set all in Doha.

But Djokovic, who needed treatment for a bleeding finger, dug still deeper and after coming under intense pressure from the Scot on his own service crucially broke to lead 4-3.

