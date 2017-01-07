Story highlights Alexis Pinturault wins Adelboden GS

19th World Cup win for Pinturault

Ahead of Jean-Claude Killy on French all-time list

Tessa Worley makes it a French double

(CNN) Alexis Pinturault pulled ahead of his legendary French compatriot Jean-Claude Killy for World Cup wins as he held off a charging Marcel Hirscher in Saturday's giant slalom at Adelboden.

It was the 19th podium-topping performance of Pinturault's career, but after holding a big advantage after the first leg on the Chuenisbargli piste, was relieved to close out his victory.

World Cup overall leader Hirscher was claiming his 100th podium, a mark only surpassed by the great Ingemar Stenmark (155) and was mighty close to adding another win.

But Pinturault held on by four-hundredths of a second to make his own piece of history.

Winner Alexis Pinturault is flanked by Marcel Hirscher (left) and third-placed Philipp Schoerghofer on the Adelboden podium.

"I thought when I crossed the line it was long enough for me," he admitted.

Read More