Smerconish vows to 'burst my bubble' in 2017

(CNN) CNN's Michael Smerconish announced Saturday that his New Year's resolution was to "burst my bubble."

Despite hailing from humble beginnings in Pennsylvania, the CNN host confessed that over time, he had "unintentionally self-sorted." Now, he announced, it was time for him to check his own privilege, a desire sparked after failing a quiz in Charles Murray's 2012 book "Coming Apart."

The quiz consists of everyday questions such as "Have you ever walked on a factory floor?" "Who is Jimmie Johnson?" and "Have you or your spouse ever bought a pickup truck?"

An average working-class American scores 77. Smerconish, he confessed, had scored just 44.

"My poor results should have prepared me for the disconnect that I felt watching Donald Trump's ascension to the presidency, compelling evidence of my being out of touch with 46% of the nation," Smerconish said.

