Trump's 'Great Wall' vs the Chinese competition

As Trump noted, the Great Wall of China runs more than 13,000 miles

(CNN) Now that he's about to assume office, the real costs of the "great, great" wall Donald Trump promised to build during his campaign are beginning to settle in -- and threaten to divide the President-elect and thrifty Republicans on Capitol Hill.

But Trump's grand vision of a impenetrable barrier from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico -- a physical monument to his hardline immigration policy -- hasn't dimmed, although some of the specifics have changed.

He is asking congressional Republicans, not Mexico, to fund the plan with taxpayer money through the appropriation process. As for his pledge to have Mexico foot the bill, Trump in a tweet Friday morning claimed "that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed)" will be reimbursed down the line.

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Trump rarely shies away from superlatives and yet, his mention of a "Great Wall" invoked images of another very lengthy, defensive superstructure -- one he's had on his mind for a while.

"You know, the Great Wall of China, built a long time ago, is 13,000 miles," Trump said in 2015. "I mean, you're talking about big stuff. We're talking about peanuts, by comparison, to that."

