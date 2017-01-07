Trump: Only 'stupid' people think warm ties with Russia are a bad thing

Story highlights "Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing," Trump tweeted

Trump has insisted Russia did not have an impact on the election results

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to resist conclusions reached by US intelligence agencies on Russian involvement in the 2016 election, and on Saturday defended his long-held belief that closer ties with Russia would be good for the US.

Trump's comments come one day after he received intelligence stating that the Russian government hacked Democratic Party groups and individuals during the election, and that Moscow acted to hurt Hillary Clinton's campaign to benefit Trump.

"Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only 'stupid' people, or fools, would think that it is bad, We have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!" Trump tweeted.

The US intelligence community concluded in a report publicly released Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an "influence campaign" to harm Clinton's chances of being elected president.

The campaign consisted of hacking Democrats, including Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, before releasing that information via third-party websites, including WikiLeaks.

