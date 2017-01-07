Deadly car bomb rocks rebel-held Syrian city, activists say

Story highlights Around 50 people have been killed and dozens more injured, activist says

There's been no claim of responsibility for the reported blast

(CNN) Around 50 people have been killed and 80 more injured in a massive car bombing Saturday in the rebel-held city of Azaz in northern Syria, local activist Mahmoud Hassano told CNN.

An earlier report from the Aleppo Media Center activist group put the death toll at 21, with dozens injured.

Another local resident told CNN the explosion occurred around 11:40 a.m. local time near the courthouse and grocery market, and that it was caused by a truck bomb.

"My house is near the explosion area, and the sound of the blast was so huge," said Rahhal, who asked that his full name not be used for safety reasons.

Rahhal said he had seen at least seven dead bodies before medics moved him away.

