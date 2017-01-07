Deadly car bomb rocks rebel-held Syrian city -- reports

Story highlights At least 21 people have been killed and dozens more injured, activists said

So far, there's been no claim of responsibility for the reported blast

(CNN) A deadly car bomb Saturday rocked the center of the rebel-held city of Azaz in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, according to activists.

At least 21 people have been killed and dozens more injured, according to the Aleppo Media Center activist group.

A local resident told CNN the explosion occurred around 11:40 a.m. local time near the courthouse and grocery market, and that it was caused by a truck bomb.

"My house is near the explosion area and the sound of the blast was so huge," said Rahhal, who asked that his full name not be used for safety reasons.

An image grab taken from an AFPTV video shows smoke and flames after a car bomb in Azaz, Syria.

Rahhal said he had seen at least seven dead bodies before medics moved him away.

