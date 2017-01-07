Deadly car bomb rocks rebel-held Syrian city -- reports

Story highlights At least 21 people have been killed and dozens more injured, activists said

So far, there's been no claim of responsibility for the reported blast

(CNN) A deadly car bomb Saturday rocked the center of the rebel-held city of Azaz in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, according to activists.

At least 21 people have been killed and dozens more injured, according to the Aleppo Media Center activist group.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said the blast had occurred near the main courthouse in Azaz.

There has so far been no claim of responsibility but the city has in the past been targeted by ISIS car bombs.