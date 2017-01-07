Story highlights Real trounces Granada 5-0

(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated lifting the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time with his first goal of 2017 as Real Madrid equaled the Spanish record of arch-rival Barcelona with a 5-0 rout of Granada Saturday -- its 39th game unbeaten.

Portugal's Ronaldo showed off his FIFA World Player of the Year trophies before the kickoff in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

To mark the occasion, other Real Madrid winners of the Ballon d'Or were paraded, including his compatriot Luis Figo, Brazil's Ronaldo, Michael Owen and home coach Zinedine Zidane.

The star-studded guest list witnessed a one-sided affair as La Liga's bottom club Granada was unable to cope with Real's attacking threat which saw Los Blancos four-up inside 31 minutes.

Isco was first on the score sheet after an interchange with Karim Benzema, who quickly grabbed the second goal.

