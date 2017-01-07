(CNN) The poignancy of a father-daughter relationship is hardly a new path for cinema to tread, but it has been captured with rare vim and vigor in German comedy "Toni Erdmann."

A critical hit since its premiere at Cannes last year, "Toni Erdmann" is in the running for Best Foreign Language Film at Sunday's Golden Globes and a frontrunner in the same category for next month's Oscars. Success at either would be a win for unconventional comedy.

Writer and director Maren Ade has conjured one of the better fools in recent memory in Toni Erdmann, the titular character and alter ego of Winfried (Peter Simonischek), a prankster father out to disrupt the life of his careerist daughter Ines (Sandra Hüller).

Listless after the death of his dog, student-less piano teacher and divorcee Winfried travels to Bucharest to surprise his daughter at the doorstep of her office. He waits three hours for her, only to be ignored as she departs with clients.

Ines' life exists in a bubble where everyone is out to win, and she's fighting against a thick glass ceiling on her corporate climb. "You're an animal!" laughs Ines' colleague after a meeting. "Are you even human?" asks her father, dismayed with her driven but evidently unsatisfying life.

