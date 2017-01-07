Story highlights The soldiers claim they were promised a salary bonus they never received

The unrest has spread to several cities as well as a neighborhood of Abidjan

Abidjan, Ivory Coast (CNN) Amid unrest in cities across the nation, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara announced Saturday the government reached an agreement with soldiers who have been demanding pay bonuses.

Some of the soldiers said they were promised -- but never received -- a salary bonus for their role in bringing Ouattara to power after disputed elections in 2010, a military source told CNN.

Following a meeting Saturday with Ivory Coast Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi and the soldiers, Ouattara announced the agreement and asked soldiers to return to their barracks.

Soldiers prepare for talks Saturday in Bouaké with Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi.

But a government military source told CNN some mutinying soldiers in Bouaké rejected the agreement and started firing around the house where the negotiations took place. The soldiers said they want written proof they will be paid, the source said.

The unrest began Friday in Bouaké, but gunfire then broke out in the cities of Man in the west and Korhogo and Odienné in the north, as soldiers took up positions at the entrance to each city with heavy weapons, the military source said.

