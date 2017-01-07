Unrest grows in Ivory Coast as soldiers demand pay

Story highlights The soldiers claim they were promised a salary bonus they never received

The unrest has spread to several cities as well as a neighborhood of Abidjan

Abidjan, Ivory Coast (CNN) Gunfire erupted Saturday at a military camp near Ivory Coast's commercial capital, Abidjan, amid growing unrest in cities in the West African nation involving soldiers demanding pay bonuses, a military source told CNN.

The soldiers involved are former rebels who claim they were promised a salary bonus they never received for their role in bringing President Alassane Ouattara to power after disputed elections in 2010, the military source said.

Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi arrived Saturday in the central city of Bouaké, the stronghold of the soldiers, a day after he said on national television he would try to speak with them to understand their concerns.

Soldiers prepare for talks Saturday in Bouaké with Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi.

The unrest began Friday in Bouaké, but gunfire has since broken out in the cities of Man in the west and Korhogo and Odienné in the north, as soldiers took up positions at the entrance to each city with heavy weapons, the military source said.

The unrest also spread Saturday to Abidjan, where soldiers have set up roadblocks around the neighborhood of Palmeraie.

