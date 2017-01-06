Northern California could see worst flooding in 10 years

Story highlights Meteorologists are forecasting up to 15 inches of rain in Sierra Nevada

But 81% of the state remains in a drought

(CNN) Much of California remains in the throes of a decade-long drought, but the weekend forecast might have you believing otherwise.

Welcome rain has come, and the snowpack is above normal in many places. Last year, ski resorts had to open late, close early or not open at all due to a lack of snowfall. This year is quite the opposite: Places such as Alpine and Soda Springs received more than 75 inches of fresh powder with the latest weather system, and another one is right on its heels.

But with some relief comes challenges.

This is going to be the greatest potential for significant flooding we've seen in over 10 yrs. Prepare for this next storm now. #cawx pic.twitter.com/iuHh0d5aWE — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 5, 2017

The National Weather Service office in Sacramento says this weekend "could be the greatest potential for significant flooding we've seen in over 10 years." Meteorologists are forecasting up to 15 inches of rain in the Sierra Nevada, while higher elevations could see an additional 2 feet of snow on Saturday alone, causing a travel nightmare.

An earlier storm dumped several feet of snow in lower elevations, and this system will bring mostly rain in those same areas. The rain will melt the snow and cause additional runoff, possibly leading to significant flooding and even landslides.

